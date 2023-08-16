Advertisement
Jessica Chastain wants to make A Most Violent Year sequel

Articles
  • Jessica Chastain is eager to make a sequel to ‘A Most Violent Year’.
  • She’s excited about the idea of being in a sequel to that film, which was directed by J. C. Chandor.
  • Jessica played the part of Anna Morales in the original movie.
In 2014, Jessica acted in a crime-drama movie with Oscar Isaac and David Oyelowo. Now, she’s excited about the idea of being in a sequel to that film, which was directed by J. C. Chandor.

Speaking to the ‘Awardist’ podcast, Jessica explained: “Here’s the reality, and we’ll see if this ever happens, because this is a script I’m waiting to get written. Waiting on.

“It’s a story about capitalism using this family, [it’s] the American story. J.C. has a really good … when I first met with him, he pitched me this whole idea, and I think it’s amazing, so I’m waiting. I’m just waiting to get a script.”

Jessica played the part of Anna Morales in the original movie, and the character is now ready to be “let out of her cage”.

She said: “You know she grew up in a not great situation, she’s got the gun in her purse, she’s ready, she shoots the deer, like, no problem. She’s ready to be let out of her cage.”

Jessica and Oscar both acted in HBO’s miniseries ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ in 2021.

But, Jessica shared before that the series actually affected their friendship in Hollywood.

Jessica explained to Vanity Fair magazine: “‘Scenes From a Marriage’ was very tough. And I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same.

“We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much ‘I love you’, ‘I hate you’ in that series.”

