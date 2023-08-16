Jessica Chastain wants to make A Most Violent Year sequel

Advertisement

In 2014, Jessica acted in a crime-drama movie with Oscar Isaac and David Oyelowo. Now, she’s excited about the idea of being in a sequel to that film, which was directed by J. C. Chandor.

Speaking to the ‘Awardist’ podcast, Jessica explained: “Here’s the reality, and we’ll see if this ever happens, because this is a script I’m waiting to get written. Waiting on.

“It’s a story about capitalism using this family, [it’s] the American story. J.C. has a really good … when I first met with him, he pitched me this whole idea, and I think it’s amazing, so I’m waiting. I’m just waiting to get a script.”

Jessica played the part of Anna Morales in the original movie, and the character is now ready to be “let out of her cage”.

She said: “You know she grew up in a not great situation, she’s got the gun in her purse, she’s ready, she shoots the deer, like, no problem. She’s ready to be let out of her cage.”