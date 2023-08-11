Joe Jonas: Jonas Brothers’ Wardrobe is Always Exciting

Jonas Brothers treated their 7.1 million followers to a sneak peek of their tour wardrobe, giving a glimpse into their fashion choices. In the clip, Joe Jonas hilariously reacts to the array of outfits, exclaiming his astonishment and making witty remarks. He even playfully hums a new song reportedly recorded the same day.

Amid Joe’s fashion exploration, fans couldn’t help but focus on the potential new song, expressing excitement and curiosity about the unreleased music. The band’s sixth studio album, “The Album,” was released in May, and now they are gearing up for their “Five Albums. Just one night. The World Tour,” commencing on August 12 in New York.

Take a look at the post below:

Despite the wardrobe’s quirkiness, the anticipation for new music seems to have taken center stage among enthusiastic fans, with many reminiscing about the group’s earlier videos and eagerly awaiting the upcoming tour.

