John Krasinski Put Marriage on the Line to Get Blunt for A Quiet Place

John Krasinski directed the second A Quiet Place movie.

Emily Blunt starred in the movie with Krasinski.

Blunt was hesitant to reprise her role because of a dangerous car scene.

Advertisement

In the second episode of A Quiet Place, John Krasinski had to put his marriage on the line in order for Emily Blunt to act out a risky scenario.

Krasinski took to the Director’s chair for his second film back in 2020. The franchise starring the Office actor and his wife, Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt, has been a huge success.

Here’s what the filmmaker had to do to persuade Blunt to reprise her role in A Quiet Place II.

Blunt was involved in a gruellingly dramatic automobile scene in the second film, as you may recall.

The actor from The Office explained, “I said, ‘You know, you’re going to hit this pedestrian and this car is going to cut you off then a bus is going to come at you at 40 miles an hour,’ and I saw her face fall and thought, ‘I think I just put my marriage on the line,” but he was thankful she agreed to it, “Luckily she did it and she is the most amazing partner and collaborator I’ve ever had.”

Though reported Blunt was done with busses coming at her with full force, the 40-year-old joked, “After that scene she’s like, Nah, we’ll take a break from putting me in cars and having buses come at me.”

Advertisement

In an interview with Good Morning America in 2020, he revealed that the sequel was his way of thanking the audiences who saw the first film, saying, “Emily and I were genuinely overwhelmed by how much kindness and respect people gave us and so, as corny as it sounds, this is a thank-you note to the people who came out on the first one.” I couldn’t make a film that wasn’t as natural and intimate to me.”

The 43-year-old revealed that convincing Blunt to reprise the same role was difficult. “She was a difficult sell,” he remarked. I assumed I had something in [the bag]. ‘Listen, the first one was so personal to you, why don’t you go write the script, and if I can see that it’s as personal to you, I’ll do it,’ she offered. She read the first scene and said, ‘I’m in,’ so I was fortunate to have her.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Selena Gomez shuts down rumors that “Single Soon” is about The Weeknd Selena Gomez's new song has been the subject of much speculation. Selena...