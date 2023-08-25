Juggun Kazim stunning pictures with her daughter

Juggun Kazim is a highly respected veteran in the entertainment industry.

She received the highest civilian honor from the Government of Pakistan.

In addition to her acting career, Juggun hosts a morning show on PTV.

Advertisement

Juggun Kazim is a highly respected veteran in the entertainment industry. Recently, she received the highest civilian honor from the Government of Pakistan, a significant recognition of her contributions. Throughout her career, she has been involved in acting in dramas and films, and she’s also been a host for various shows. What sets her apart is her openness in sharing both the ups and downs she has experienced in her professional journey.

Juggun exudes confidence, and her life has been a journey marked by challenges that have ultimately led her to a place of happiness. Today, she is a proud mother of three children and continues to deliver impressive performances in series like “Gunah.”

In addition to her acting career, Juggun hosts a morning show on PTV. One memorable day on set, her little one, Noorbano, decided to join her. Noorbano looked adorable in her striped frock, and both mother and daughter had a great time together. Juggun shared some heartwarming pictures of their time on set, and it’s hard not to fall in love with this charming mother-daughter duo.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.