Julia Roberts Honors Late Mother Betty With Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Actress Julia Roberts has shared a heartfelt tribute in memory of her late mother, Betty Lou Bredemus. The iconic star of “Pretty Woman,” aged 55, posted a warm message in honour of her mother’s birthday alongside a photo taken from a unique low angle. The image showcased a vibrant bracelet adorned with beads that spelt out “Betty.” Along with the photo, Roberts added a simple caption, “My Mother’s Birthday. Miss you every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

Bredemus, who once led a drama school in Roberts’ home state of Georgia, passed away from lung cancer in 2015 at the age of 80. Reflecting on her mother’s influence, Roberts mentioned how Bredemus taught her valuable lessons about motherhood. Roberts revealed that her mother successfully balanced a full-time job while raising three daughters essentially on her own.

When Roberts was named People magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman for the sixth time in 2017, she shared insights into her relationship with her late mother. She recounted how her mother never revealed the strain of her responsibilities, even though she was essentially a single parent at the time.

Having her own family, including son Henry Daniel Moder and 18-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter with her husband Danny Moder, Roberts sought guidance from her late mother during her children’s toddler years. She recalled asking her mother how she managed it all, to which her mother’s response was refreshingly honest: “It’s called daycare, honey.” Roberts appreciated her mother’s practical approach, valuing her honesty rather than clichéd advice.

In the same interview, Roberts expressed that she frequently thinks of her mother. She shared that her children often discuss their late grandmother, and she sometimes notices things that unexpectedly remind her of her mother, like coming across something with the name “Betty.”

