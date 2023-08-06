Junaid Niazi Shares Story Of His Transformation After Daughter’s Birth

Junaid Niazi, a promising new Pakistani television actor, has gained admiration for his handsome looks and talent. Initially starting his showbiz journey as a model, Junaid made a successful transition into acting with his acclaimed debut drama serial, Sinf e Aahan, where he starred alongside Yumna Zaidi. Currently, his soap serial, Baby Baji has garnered immense popularity.

In Baby Baji, Junaid portrays the negative character of Wasif, receiving criticism from some, but his fans are captivated by his exceptional acting skills. Junaid Jamshed Niazi is happily married to journalist Shajia Niazi, and the couple shares an adorable daughter.

Recently, Junaid Niazi shared a significant aspect of his life, revealing that his daughter’s birth brought about a significant financial boost. Reflecting on his past, he stated, “Yes, it is true, when I started modelling, I was also doing a job but still I was hand to mouth. In modelling, I didn’t get any projects. I just asked Allah how I would survive with a wife and kid. I hardly got one project where I was paid 3 thousand rupees for wearing 15 outfits. However, soon after my daughter’s birth, I got one project after another, and I didn’t have free time. I was too busy with my shoots, Alhamdulillah, and I didn’t look back.”

