Justin Bieber Admits Feeling Guilty Over Steamy Music Video With SZA

Justin Bieber’s recent flurry of Instagram updates is causing unease among his followers. The singer, known for hits like “Yummy,” recently ended his break from social media by sharing a picture of himself, his wife Hailey Bieber, and the singer’s niece. This happened just a few days before the couple made an appearance in New York City to celebrate the collaboration between Rhode and Krispy Kreme.

Justin Bieber also provided glimpses into their recent star-studded day out in the city, sharing photos of their travel and intimate moments together.

More recently, the pop sensation showcased his affection for Hailey by sharing a sequence of photos from their lakeside getaway. The carousel of images included a sweet couple’s selfie and individual pictures, taken by each other, against the picturesque backdrop.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) Advertisement

However, what could be viewed as Bieber’s genuine admiration for his wife has left his fans and followers feeling suspicious.

Commenters took to the post to question the Sorry singer about the continuous stream of posts dedicated to Hailey.

One user pondered, “Has someone hacked his phone?” Others suggested that it might actually be Hailey posting from Justin’s account.

Advertisement

Some comments reflected skepticism about their apparent happiness: “They seem to be trying so hard to act happy. When everything is going well, you don’t post nonstop. They seem miserable.”

Many followers also referenced Justin’s recent appearance in the music video for SZA’s song “Snooze,” in which he portrayed one of her romantic interests.

One user reaffirmed, “Justin Bieber , I’ll say it again!! This won’t make us forget about @sza.” Another commenter playfully queried, “Are you feeling guilty about that SZA video, or is she making you feel that way?”

Also Read When Selena Gomez shade Justin Bieber’s girlfriend on Instagram Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's teenage love story captivated fans. Their relationship...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.