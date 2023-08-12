Justin Bieber’s Comment on Kids: ‘As Many as Hailey Is Willing to Push Out’

The thoughts of Justin and Hailey Bieber on expanding their family have been a matter of public attention in the middle of the constant limelight that accompanies them.

In a flashback interview, despite their popularity, the couple revealed genuine insights into their ideas about having children.

Justin Bieber discussed Hailey’s wish to postpone pregnancy during a December 2020 visit on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that her desire to achieve certain personal goals is a crucial issue.

He emphasized that Hailey’s lack of readiness is perfectly understandable. Justin also mentioned that, while Hailey wants a few children, his choice is for “as many as Hailey is willing to push out.”

After marrying in September 2018, the pair celebrated their one anniversary with a larger ceremony the following year.

Hailey’s statements on the February 2019 Vogue joint cover story reinforced their decision to postpone having children.

According to sources close to the pair, Hailey is now focused on her job and has no plans to become a mother.

Their mutual support for each other’s objectives, particularly Hailey’s desire to expand her YouTube channel, strengthens their relationship even more.

Hailey has subsequently developed her own skincare line called ‘Rhode’ in June 2022.

Fans, as well as celebrities such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, have speculated about the couple’s family plans.

Johnson projected a baby announcement for 2021 in August 2020. However, Justin and Hailey stated that the 2020 quarantine did not result in any pregnancy.

While Justin and Hailey Bieber’s family’s future remains uncertain, their honest chats have provided insight into their thoughts on fatherhood.

The couple’s careful approach is reflected in Hailey’s real concerns about the challenges of raising children in the public glare, as well as her resolve to provide them with love and stability.

As they traverse the intricacies of celebrity and personal development, their discussions regarding children provide a true perspective on the developing nature of their relationship and their future intentions.

