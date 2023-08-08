Juvaria Abbasi respond to Shamoon Abbasi’s Hateful Words

Anzela recently had her wedding, and it’s been a major topic of discussion lately.

Anzela Abbasi, who looked stunning, tied the knot with the talented Tashfeen Ansari.

Juvaria Abbasi’s ex-husband didn’t show up for the wedding.

Juvaria Abbasi’s daughter, Anzela, recently had her wedding, and it’s been a major topic of discussion lately. Anzela Abbasi, who looked stunning, tied the knot with the talented Tashfeen Ansari. The wedding was a joyful occasion for the couple, and it was attended by almost all their family members and friends. However, Anzela Abbasi’s father, Shamoon Abbasi, who is also Juvaria Abbasi’s ex-husband, didn’t show up for the wedding. This absence raised questions among many people.

People believe that even if he has distanced himself from his daughter, he could have chosen not to publicly comment on her big day. His actions were seen as unnecessary and embarrassing, and it left people unhappy with his obnoxious post.

