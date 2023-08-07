Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Choose Friendship After Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have verified their breakup after weeks of speculations.

The Bachelor Nation celebrities disclosed that they have ended their four-year engagement through a joint statement on Instagram on Sunday. They wrote, “After sharing the news with family and close friends first and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” alongside a photo of them cuddled up together.

They expressed gratitude to their supporters for giving them the time and space to deal with the significant decision and emotions. Bristowe and Tartick assured fans that their decision was mutual, and they hold “care and admiration for one another [that] will never die.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jason Tartick (@jason_tartick) Advertisement

They thanked their fans for the memories made together and acknowledged the ongoing support. They stated, “Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other,” and asked for space in their fans’ hearts for the future.

Despite appearing on separate seasons of The Bachelor franchise, they first met while filming an episode of Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast. They confirmed their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in 2021.

Since then, they openly discussed their wedding plans and aspirations of starting a family together, sooner or later.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read The Bachelorette’s Charity Responds To ‘Classless’ Accusations Charity Lawson embarked on her first set of dates on the latest...