Kajol Purchases Mumbai Office Worth ₹7.64 Crore

Kajol purchased an office space in Mumbai in July 2023.

The office space is 194.67 square meters and is located in Andheri West.

Kajol also purchased an apartment in April 2023.

Following her earlier apartment acquisition this year, Kajol has made another property investment in Mumbai. The renowned actress recently procured an office space in July, with the transaction involving Vir Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd as the seller.

Spanning an area of 194.67 square meters, the office space is situated within Mumbai’s Andheri West area, specifically in the Signature Building on Veera Desai Road, Oshiwara. The contractual arrangement for this property was finalized on July 28th.

Back in April, Kajol made another notable investment by acquiring a ₹16.50 crore apartment, spanning 2,493 square feet and featuring four designated parking spots. In a parallel move, her spouse Ajay Devgn also entered the realm of significant investments, having purchased five office units totaling ₹45.09 crore.

Kajol’s recent appearances include roles in “Lust Stories 2” and “The Trial.” “Lust Stories 2” is a Netflix anthology, while “The Trial” is a Disney+ Hotstar series inspired by the Hollywood show “The Good Wife,” originally led by Julianna Margulies. In “The Trial,” Kajol portrays Noyonika Sengupta, a homemaker who re-enters the legal field when her husband’s public scandal lands him in jail. Fueled by the desire to prove herself in the competitive legal realm and facing intricate relationships, Noyonika embarks on a journey to achieve justice for her imprisoned husband, overcoming formidable challenges along the way dictated by her destiny.

Kajol’s upcoming project titled “Do Patti” will feature Kriti Sanon as well. The film is being produced by Kathha Pictures with co-production from Kriti Sanon. The screenplay is penned by Kanika Dhillon and the movie will be available for streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix India.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, commonly recognized as BOB, the movie features Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the primary roles under his direction.

Expressing her perspective on the movie, Kajol previously remarked, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ”

