Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kajol Unwinds with Nap Under Her Own Knitted Blanket

Articles
  • Kajol, known for her acting, showcases knitting skills, sharing a video of her handcrafted blanket.
  • Resting under a crochet blanket of white, blue, and purple hues, she calls it the “sleep of the satisfied.”
  • Archana Puran Singh and fans praise her knitting talents, finding the creation cozy and impressive.
Kajol is a versatile individual with multiple skills. Besides her natural acting prowess in movies and shows, she’s also recognized for her affinity for knitting. Occasionally, she offers glimpses of her knitted creations, and recently, she shared a video on Saturday, providing her fans a detailed view of her handcrafted blanket.

Kajol is captured resting beneath a crochet blanket, crafted from white wool and a combination of blue and purple hues, accented by a red border. She added a caption to the video, “Sleeping the sleep of the satisfied! Made the blanket and asleep under it. #projectcompletion #weekendvibes #afternoonnapsarethebest,” and included Brent Bourgeois’ track “The Happy Song” alongside it.

Archana Puran Singh left a comment on the video, “Wow. Amazing Impressive skill @kajol !!” A fan asked, “I want to learn this @kajol . How many yarns are these?” Another fan said, “This looks so cozy…(funny, I just took a nap and the first thing I see when I wake up is this picture).” One fan said, “Sleeping + crocheting = love.” A fan also called it “Faaaaab!!” “Great mam” read one of the comments.

In her 2020 appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kajol was questioned by Kapil Sharma regarding her additional interests and pastimes.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

She had replied, “I like to knit, especially crochet knit, and love knitting stuff for my family. I made blankets and T-shirts for my children Nysa and Yug in their childhood. I have knitted two T-shirts for Ajay and a long jacket for my sister.”

In the earlier part of this year, during the production of her web series “The Trial,” Kajol had posted a video where she was knitting while having her makeup applied. She skillfully managed to knit without even glancing at the needles, and she added a caption to the video, “Hair, makeup, laughter and a hobby… Multitasking at its finest!” She included hashtags such as I do it all, having a good day and women’s club.

Also Read

Sushmita Sen’s Father Proudly Receives Honorary Doctorate on Her Achievement
Sushmita Sen’s Father Proudly Receives Honorary Doctorate on Her Achievement

Sushmita Sen was awarded an honorary doctorate from Techno India University. Her...

