Kaley Cuoco Posts Adorable Photo of her Daughter with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco, the talented actress known for her role in “The Flight Attendant,” is giving us more glimpses into her heartwarming family life. She recently shared a new snapshot on her Instagram Story, featuring her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, and their four-month-old daughter Matilda.

In the photo, Tom Pelphrey, aged 41, was seen lying down on a soft baby mat placed on the grass, right next to little Matilda. He had his arm gently supporting her tiny legs. Cuoco affectionately captioned the image with “Daddy’s girl @tommypelphrey,” while a filter added a touch of sunny warmth to the picture.

Cuoco also treated her followers to more precious moments captured with actor David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica Oyelowo.

Cuoco welcomed her first child, Matilda, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in late March. As a loving gesture, she also celebrated Pelphrey’s 41st birthday the previous month by posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, accompanied by a joint selfie of the couple.

