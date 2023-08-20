Kangana Ranaut Admits to Never Using Sunscreen

Kangana Ranaut says she has never owned a sunscreen.

She said that capitalism has taught us to be scared of the sun and that sunscreen is damaging.

She doesn’t own sunscreen and loves getting sun exposure.

Kangana Ranaut informed her followers that she refrains from using sunscreen. This Sunday, she utilized her Instagram Stories to post a video discussing the significance of sunlight. In the accompanying caption, she asserted that our fear of the sun has been instilled by ‘Capitalism’.

On her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut expressed, “Capitalism has taught us many things just to sell stuff to us, and worse of them all is ‘sunscreen’ it has taught us to be scared of sun and its exposure… which is so damaging… Sun is our God, there is nothing to fear from Sun, I don’t even own a sunscreen… If I get sun it’s a party for me (sun emoticons).”

Kangana Ranaut frequently uses her social media platforms to express her viewpoints and engage with fans on various subjects. Recently, she utilized Instagram Stories to post a snippet from Mani Ratnam’s movie “Ponniyin Selvan I,” showcasing Aishwarya Rai. In the accompanying caption, Kangana conveyed her thoughts, “Bolly lyricists have written enough about solah saal ki bali umriya (youth) but failed to harness the subtle undercurrent of sensuality, sexuality and seduction in a woman in her forties/fifties because she is not only beautiful but also smart and experienced…a lethal combination. Two full moons.”

In her recent Instagram Stories, she also expressed her admiration for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, referring to him as a ‘living legend’. This accolade was bestowed upon him by Kangana Ranaut just last week.

Kangana wrote, “I deeply admire Shri Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory… He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now… Nobody that I know who is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion… Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity… He is a living legend … I just love Sanjay sir… love (red heart emoji).”

In terms of her professional endeavors, Kangana Ranaut is preparing for the upcoming launch of her Tamil movie “Chandramukhi 2.” In the film, she portrays a dancer within the royal court, renowned for her grace and dancing prowess. The movie is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on September 19. Additionally, she has projects like “Tejas” and her own directorial venture titled “Emergency” in development.

