Kanwal Aftab ravishing Family Pictures from Malaysia

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar became well-known after finding success on TikTok.

When they officially got together, their fans were overjoyed to see them as a couple.

Currently, they are enjoying a vacation in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar became well-known after finding success on TikTok. Before they became a couple, both of them had already gained individual popularity due to their viral content. When they officially got together, their fans were overjoyed to see them as a couple. Eventually, they had a formal marriage ceremony and a lively wedding that captivated the attention of millions through social media.

Now, they have a lovely daughter named Aizal Zulqarnain, who also makes appearances in her parents’ videos and vlogs. Watching Zulqarnain, Kanwal, and Aizal together is heartwarming, and the small family enjoys traveling together.

Currently, they are enjoying a vacation in Malaysia. As usual, these TikTok stars are actively involving their fans in their experiences. Kanwal has been sharing some wonderful photos from their family vacation, offering a glimpse of their time in Malaysia. These pictures will surely make you fall in love with the beauty of Malaysia. Here are a few snapshots of their delightful family moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Kanwal Aftab and Sehar Hayat dinner pictures with family Kanwal Aftab and Sehar Hayat are two stunning and talented content creators....