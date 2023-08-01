Karan Johar Praises Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Sizzling Chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has emerged as a highlight of the film.

Karan Johar has refuted claims that the couple’s chemistry is lacking.

He said that it is impossible to replicate the chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

After a much-anticipated wait, the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has hit the screens, delighting fans. Directed by Karan Johar, the film has garnered high praise for its portrayal of romance, family drama, and its witty take on societal issues.

Notably, the chemistry between the lead stars Ranveer and Alia, which faced criticism from netizens prior to the release, has emerged as a highlight of the film. Addressing the comparisons with the iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, director Karan Johar has finally responded to the allegations.

Before the release of the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” the on-screen chemistry between the lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was a topic of discussion among netizens. When the first song from the film, “Tum Kya Mile,” was unveiled, people hastily criticized the couple’s chemistry, claiming it was lacking. However, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar refuted these claims and highlighted that Ranveer and Alia share a delightful and captivating chemistry on screen.

He said, “Yeh kahaan se aaya mujhe samajh hi nahi aata, unki itni chemistry hai (I don’t know where this came from, they have such brilliant chemistry). How can you show chemistry in two minutes?”

When netizens drew comparisons between the hair flip scene of Ranveer and Alia with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic moment in Suraj Hua Maddham, the filmmaker responded by saying, “There was so much chatter about that hair-flip. I didn’t even notice it, I was like, ‘Did he really move his head? Okay maybe.’ I saw it later…”

Karan expressed that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol form an iconic pair, and trying to replicate their chemistry is an impossible task.

He said, “How can you live up to that? You can’t, right? But I still wanted to satisfy my urge to go to Kashmir and shoot a love song. Hoga comparison, of course hoga. Maine hi woh gaane banaye hain, main phirse kar raha hoon (Of course there’ll be comparisons. I made those songs, and now I’m doing it again).”

With the film now screening in theaters, the internet is abuzz with praise for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s remarkable on-screen chemistry, showering the movie with immense love. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is well on its path to becoming a blockbuster at the box office.

