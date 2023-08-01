Karan Johar Praises Ranveer Singh’s ‘RRKPK’ Character as ‘Male Poo’

Karan Johar compared Ranveer Singh’s character to Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan Johar has likened Ranveer Singh’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to the iconic role of Poo played by Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

According to the ace filmmaker, Ranveer’s character, Rocky Randhawa, had to exude the lovable innocence of Poo, a character who is unaware of the real world. Johar draws a parallel between the two roles, emphasizing the endearing qualities of Ranveer’s character in RRKPK.

“Rocky needed to be this lovable boy. He had to be Poo but updated. He was like the male Poo.”

In addition, the director of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also drew a comparison between the role of the Simmba actor and Barbie’s Ken.

Karan said: “He was like the Ken to Barbie. It’s all ironic that Barbie is out here now. So, he was like the perfect kind of Ken, who has had rough edges.”

He further revealed: “The idea was to make Rocky always lovable, vulnerable, and obviously clueless about the world. He really doesn’t know his politics, he doesn’t know about anything, and he doesn’t care because that’s not what his aim is – it’s kind of running the family business and just kind of being himself.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, hit the theaters on July 28, marking his comeback as a director, according to reports.

