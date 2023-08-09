Karan Johar reveals SRK Coaches Alia Bhatt for 6 Hours in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

SRK did not appear in RRKPK, but he did contribute to the film in a significant way.

He personally coached Alia Bhatt in lip-syncing for the song “Tum Kya Mile.”

He spent 6 hours with Alia, teaching her the technique of lip-syncing to high-speed music.

Karan Johar, the filmmaker behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently discussed his decision to not seek his close friend Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo appearance in the movie. Additionally, he shed light on how SRK’s influence remained integral to RRKPK, even though he didn’t feature in the film. Johar highlighted that while Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t directly involved in the movie, his contribution to it remained significant and noteworthy.

Upon exiting the cinema halls, Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers experienced a sense of disappointment as they missed witnessing Badshah’s anticipated cameo. Nonetheless, Karan Johar unveiled in a recent conversation that although SRK was absent on screen, his substantial role remained intact in the movie. This was evident as he provided guidance to Alia Bhatt in mastering the art of lip syncing for the song “Tum Kya Mile.”

During a conversation with movie reviewer Sucharita Tyagi, Karan Johar was questioned about the absence of a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan in RRKPK. In response, Johar explained, “Shah Rukh never says no to me. He never says no to me. I think you have to keep that card very close, because you know I will use it. I have that kind of access to Mr Khan. I don’t want to keep using it for no reason.”

In the past, Alia Bhatt had revealed that Shah Rukh Khan provided guidance not only to her but also to his own daughter, Suhana Khan, in mastering lip-syncing for songs. This support came during Alia’s preparations for the song “Tum Kya Mile” from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recently, the director has now shared some wonderful instances from this experience.

Karan Johar revealed that Shah Rukh Khan dedicated six hours to personally coach Alia Bhatt, ensuring thorough preparation before filming the song “Tum Kya Mile.” Additionally, Johar mentioned, “When you do a slow-motion song or a high-speed song at the music, it’s doubled. To catch the lip sync, you really have to, like there’s a technique to it. And of course, Shah Rukh being the most intelligent man I know, mastered the technique a while ago. So when Alia was grappling with that high speed, you know it’s like hearing a voice note at 2X speed. That’s how that song is.”

The intriguing revelation unveils that while the Bollywood icon was imparting lip-sync skills to Gangubai Kathiawadi, he was simultaneously instructing his daughter Suhana in the same art. “Both the students sat and ‘Professor Khan’ conducted the lip sync in high-speed Opera and both were like, wow, this is gold,” during the interview, Karan Johar revealed.

Karan Johar helmed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, marking a tribute to his 25-year journey as a filmmaker. The movie featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, while seasoned artists Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan also graced the cast.

