Karan Johar reveals Why Alia Bhatt wear only sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic drama film directed by Karan Johar.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Alia Bhatt’s character in the film is a confident and self-reliant woman who wears sarees.

Karan Johar’s recently released romantic drama, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” is receiving immense love and praise from audiences of all generations. With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film has captivated both fans and critics as a delightful entertainer.

While the remarkable chemistry between Ranveer and Alia, portraying Rocky and Rani, adds to its charm, it’s Alia Bhatt’s graceful saree looks in the song “Tum Kya Mile” and throughout the movie that have become a captivating highlight, impossible to look away from!

During a recent interview, Karan Johar was questioned about portraying a modern and powerful character like Rani wearing sarees throughout the film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” In response, KJo’s heartfelt reply touched the hearts of many. He explained that Rani’s choice of sarees symbolized her strong connection to her cultural roots and heritage.

The saree, being a versatile and timeless attire, allowed Rani to showcase her strength, elegance, and authenticity simultaneously. Thus, it was a deliberate choice to empower the character and celebrate the beauty of sarees on the big screen.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar emphasized that sarees hold significant cultural value and are a precious gift from Indian heritage. He highlighted the tendency of linking modernity with Western attire in India and provided insight into this perspective.

According to Karan, it’s essential to appreciate and embrace our traditional attire like sarees as they embody our rich cultural heritage, while also recognizing the need to strike a balance between embracing global influences and preserving our indigenous customs.

Karan said, “What is the problem? Why do we associate modernity with a western garment? I have met so many women who wear sarees so beautifully and they are so beautifully progressive and very much with the times, intelligent, well-read, well-traveled, well spoken, they wear sarees. It’s just that we associate modernity and progression with western garments.”

Karan Johar revealed that Alia Bhatt’s character in the film portrays a confident and self-reliant woman who has acquired her education in the United States. The reason she exclusively wears sarees is attributed to her upbringing around her mother and grandmother, “those influences are very strong.”

When questioned about the resemblances between the character portrayed by Alia Bhatt in “Darlings” and her role as Rani in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” the response highlighted the similarities between the two roles.

KJo said that Alia is “very close to Rani as an individual”. “She identified with Rani and therefore could portray it with the élan and perfection that she did,” Karan also added, while talking about Bhatt.

In 2012, Alia Bhatt entered Bollywood with her debut in Karan Johar’s romantic drama, Student Of The Year. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks their second project together. When questioned about Alia’s acting abilities as ‘Rani,’ the director openly acknowledged her talent and skills “no memory of her being like this. Like, when did she become this great actor?”. Adding further, Karan said that he felt like he was “directing a genius artist.”

Alia Bhatt made her debut with “Student of the Year,” but according to her director, it was a milestone in her career, “real emotional and artistic launch was Highway and then she hit the highway after that.”

Highway, directed by Imtiaz Ali, marked Alia’s second project and received immense praise for her exceptional performance.

Karan Johar directs the highly anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring leading actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie also boasts the presence of iconic stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in significant roles. The eagerly awaited film hit the theaters on July 28th.

