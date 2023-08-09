Karan Johar Unveils Truth Behind SRK’s Rocky Aur Rani Absence

In a momentous triumph for Indian cinema, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has etched itself as a blockbuster.

Johar’s unique storytelling style, particularly in the realm of romantic narratives, continues to captivate audiences.

Johar has finally shed light on why SRK didn’t grace the film with his presence.

Advertisement

In a momentous triumph for Indian cinema, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has etched itself as a blockbuster. The movie, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, once again underscores Karan Johar’s directorial prowess, solidifying his position as a celebrated filmmaker. Johar’s unique storytelling style, particularly in the realm of romantic narratives, continues to captivate audiences.

A standout element of the film is its song “Heart Throb,” featuring Ranveer Singh, and cameos by Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan. However, one notable absence left fans puzzled—Shah Rukh Khan. Johar has finally shed light on why SRK didn’t grace the film with his presence.

During an interview with film critic Sucharita Tyagi, Karan Johar revealed, “Shah Rukh did the most defining scene for me in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and for that, I will always be very grateful to him. I can’t keep using my privilege with Shah Rukh. I can’t push it.”

First ever #KaranJohar interview, and kuch zyada hi dil khol kar he has spoken about not just the movie but like….life? It’s pretty neat y’all, watch on my channel. More in tweet below ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uC0rz3kAQ0 Advertisement — Sucharita (@Su4ita) August 8, 2023

Recalling Shah Rukh’s unwavering commitment during an 18-day shoot for “Brahmastra,” without any monetary compensation, Johar elaborated, “He just gave his heart, time, body everything for that sequence. It was a large sequence. If I go again to him, it will be too much. Shah Rukh never says no to me. But I can’t keep going to him. I think you need to keep that card very close. I will use it because I have that kind of access to Mr Khan but I don’t want to keep using it for no reason.”

It’s worth noting that Karan Johar produced “Brahmastra,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after a hiatus of seven years. His previous directorial venture was the 2016 film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

The film has not only crossed the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office but also amassed over Rs. 200 crores globally. Both Alia and Karan took to Instagram to express their gratitude for the overwhelming love received by the film. In addition to the stellar cast, the movie features veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of “Jawan,” scheduled to hit the screens on September 7.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Karan Johar’s experience with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor Karan Johar's movie "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" became a big...