Karan Johar’s Bold Move: Buying a Bra for Mom Wasn’t Taboo

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is currently basking in the glory of his latest directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The film, starring the talented duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has won hearts with its captivating love story and KJo’s signature style of depicting romantic dramas. After receiving immense success, the entire team of “RRKPK,” including Alia and Ranveer, attended a press conference where they shared various insights.

During the event, one of the most intriguing stories shared by Karan Johar was about his fearless approach to breaking societal taboos. He recalled an incident when he went shopping for a bra for his mother. For Karan, this was never a taboo topic. He expressed, “It has never been a problem for me. I have gone shopping for her (mother) to buy a bra.” However, his openness was met with horror from his friends who questioned why he didn’t delegate the task to a female friend. Karan’s response was simple yet powerful, “It has been asked by my mother, and why will I send somebody else to do it?”

Karan Johar further revealed that when it comes to fulfilling his 81-year-old mother’s needs or wishes, he never hesitates. He stated, “It could be a bra or any other item. For me, that seemed and felt organic also because I knew there’s discomfort around.” His unwavering support for his mother’s wishes exemplifies a progressive and inclusive mindset.

The success of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has been a cherry on top for Karan Johar’s triumphant return to the director’s chair after a hiatus of 7 years. The film, which was released on July 28, features veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, adding a touch of nostalgia to the modern love story.

Adding to the film’s appeal, the makers recently dropped another soul-stirring song titled “Kudmayi.” Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to express her excitement about the song, writing, “This song gives me butterflies every single time! #Kudmayi OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani now in Cinemas.” The song beautifully captures the emotional wedding moments of Rocky and Rani, with Alia and Ranveer looking resplendent in their bride and groom avatars.

As the film continues to garner praise from audiences and critics alike, Karan Johar’s ability to bring freshness to the romantic genre has been widely appreciated. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” stands as a testament to his creative vision and dedication to challenging societal norms.

In conclusion, Karan Johar’s candid revelation about the bra shopping incident reflects a progressive perspective, while “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” cements his position as a visionary filmmaker in the Indian cinema industry.

