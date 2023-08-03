Karan Johar’s experience with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

At the press conference, Karan Johar talked about working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

After a gap of seven years, he returned to directing, and this time, he directed “RRKPK” with Ranveer as the male lead. Karan shared that both actors brought a unique energy to the sets during filming.

KJo said, “There is nobody who kind of brings that energy on the film’s set that Ranveer gets. Issey pehle I worked with Ranbir Kapor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, who is actually calm and composed, someone who gets his own energy on the set. And now, working with Ranveer, he gave me a cultural shock.”

The 51-year-old director further added that Ranveer works hard and “the enthusiasm that he gets is just to enhance his performance. I have not seen this kind of energy.” Praising his Ranveer’s in RRKPK, Karan said that Singh extricated the true side of Rocky with his acting brilliance.

