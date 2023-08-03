Karan Johar’s experience with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Kudmayi OUT!
Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” became a big hit, and fans loved the unique love story.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who played the lead roles, received a lot of love from fans. After the film’s success, a press conference was held in Mumbai on August 3, where Karan praised Ranveer and Ranbir Kapoor for their work in the movie.
At the press conference, Karan Johar talked about working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.
After a gap of seven years, he returned to directing, and this time, he directed “RRKPK” with Ranveer as the male lead. Karan shared that both actors brought a unique energy to the sets during filming.
KJo said, “There is nobody who kind of brings that energy on the film’s set that Ranveer gets. Issey pehle I worked with Ranbir Kapor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, who is actually calm and composed, someone who gets his own energy on the set. And now, working with Ranveer, he gave me a cultural shock.”
The 51-year-old director further added that Ranveer works hard and “the enthusiasm that he gets is just to enhance his performance. I have not seen this kind of energy.” Praising his Ranveer’s in RRKPK, Karan said that Singh extricated the true side of Rocky with his acting brilliance.
