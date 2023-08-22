Kareena Kapoor and Her ‘Boys’ Jeh, Taimur Excited for Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Landing

Kareena Kapoor is eagerly awaiting the monumental event of Chandrayaan-3’s lunar landing.

She will be watching the event with her sons, Jehangir and Taimur.

She is proud of India’s space program and its achievements.

Renowned actress Kareena Kapoor stands as a patriotic Indian eagerly anticipating the monumental event of Chandrayaan 3’s lunar landing. Scheduled for August 23, 2023, at approximately 18:04 hours IST, as reported, Chandrayaan-3’s lunar touchdown has captured Kareena’s attention.

She revealed her intention to witness this historic moment alongside her sons, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Speaking to the press during a gathering, Kareena mentioned, “It’s a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been married since 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur, in 2016, followed by the birth of their younger son, Jeh, in 2021.

In the meantime, the Chandrayaan-3 undertaking was initiated by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on July 14th.

The spacecraft was sent into space from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre situated in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-3 holds the potential to achieve a groundbreaking feat for India by successfully landing on the southern region of the moon, provided all proceeds according to plan.

The real-time touchdown event will be accessible for viewers on the ISRO website, their YouTube channel, Facebook, and the public broadcaster DD National TV starting from 17:27 IST on August 23, 2023. Earlier in the day, ISRO unveiled pictures of the far side of the moon taken by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

In reference to the moon landing of Chandrayaan-3, actor Anupam Kher posted a tweet, “Dear scientists, staff, technicians and everyone at @isro ! 140 crore Indians in India and millions of Indians all over the world are already looking up at the #Moon with prayers in their hearts and hope in their eyes for #Chandrayaan_3 to proudly land. Thanks in advance for giving us a great reason to celebrate what it means to be an Indian. Touch wood! Thu thu! Jai Ho! Tomorrow around 6.03 pm I will scream my guts out- JAI HIND!”

