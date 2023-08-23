Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sujoy Ghosh Collaborate for ‘Jaane Jaan’ Premiering in September

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make debut on Netflix India with “Jaane Jaan”.

“Jaane Jaan” is a crime thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

“Jaane Jaan” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in September 2023.

After captivating audiences through her film journey spanning 23 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now preparing to make her mark in the world of streaming platforms. She is set to make her digital debut on Netflix India, starring in an adaptation of the acclaimed 2005 novel “The Devotion of Suspect X” by Japanese author Higashino Keigo.

In this crime thriller, Kareena shares the screen with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh, known for his work on movies like “Kahaani” and “Badla”. Produced by Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Akshai Puri’s 12th Street Entertainment, the film began production last year and concluded earlier this year. Now, the title and release details are being unveiled.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will star in the film titled “Jaane Jaan,” scheduled to premiere on Netflix in September.

“After considering multiple titles, the makers have zeroed in on ‘Jaane Jaan’ as they feel it gives an interesting reference to the storyline. They haven’t locked in the exact streaming date yet but are eyeing the fourth Friday of September, coinciding with Kareena’s birthday, which falls on September 21. The makers will unveil the trailer on September 5 at an event in Mumbai,” according to the source.

In the movie directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of a single mother who has gone through a divorce. Her life takes an unforeseen twist when her estranged former husband makes a sudden reappearance one night. Teaming up with her neighbor, she strives to hide the fact that her husband has been killed while the police investigation is ongoing, revealing the core of the storyline.

Apart from this venture, Kareena is also involved in a London-set suspenseful movie helmed by Hansal Mehta, currently named The Buckingham Murders. The film, currently in the post-production stage, is anticipated to have its premiere on a digital streaming platform in the early months of the upcoming year.

Additionally, Kareena is partaking in Rajesh Krishnan’s project The Crew, where she shares the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, this “comedy chick-flick heist film” is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 22, 2024.

