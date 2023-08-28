Kareena Kapoor Khan & Jaideep Ahlawat’s Friendly Banter Creates Buzz

If you were born during the 1990s, chances are you grew up witnessing Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s presence on the silver screen. Her debut in the film “Refugee” in 2000 left a lasting impression on cinema enthusiasts. With over 60 Hindi films in her portfolio, she remains the reigning queen of Bollywood and shows no intention of stepping down from that esteemed position anytime soon.

Having established her dominion in television and cinema, Kareena is now poised to venture into the world of OTT with Sujoy Ghosh’s project titled “Jaane Jaan.” This Netflix original movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The cast recently took to social media to officially announce the upcoming mystery thriller. The story revolves around a single mother’s attempt to conceal her estranged husband’s murder with assistance from her neighbor.

Given that this marks Kareena’s debut in the OTT realm, the creators have strategically scheduled the film’s release on her birthday, September 21. Following the formal announcement, actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared several pictures posing with co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma. Both Kareena and Jaideep made a striking pair. Kareena Kapoor Khan donned an all-red ensemble paired with nude pumps, while Jaideep sported a light purple coat and pants matched with a quirky shirt. The trio posed together in another snapshot, with Vijay looking sharp in a finely tailored grey suit.

Jaideep captioned the images with, “Kaatilana🧨#JaaneJaan @kareenakapoorkhan if only looks could kill, am I right or am I right!!??? #jaanejaan Don’t you agree bade babu @itsvijayvarma !!??”

Kareena promptly responded to Jaideep’s post, commenting, “Kaatilaana tho aapke performance pe hoga.” Jaideep reciprocated her comment, writing, “Aapki Zarra-Nawazi hai ye to. Aap Apni Performance se Saari Duniya ko Hattprabh karne wale ho.”

Their playful exchange on Jaideep’s post garnered the attention of netizens, who eagerly anticipate the creative synergy of this trio. Beyond “Jaane Jaan,” Kareena is also set to appear in “The Buckingham Murders,” a film she is co-producing. In 2024, the actress will grace the screen in “The Crew.”

