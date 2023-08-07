Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Unconventional Friendship Day Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan made headlines on Friendship Day with her unique and delightful way of celebrating the occasion.

Bollywood sensation Kareena Kapoor Khan made headlines on Friendship Day with her unique and delightful way of celebrating the occasion. While most Bollywood celebrities were busy partying with their close friends, Kareena opted for a simple yet enjoyable day with her favorite companion – a hot bowl of spaghetti!

On August 6, Kareena shared a candid picture on her Instagram that left her fans both amused and impressed. In the snapshot, the actress can be seen seated at a restaurant, looking stunning in her casual attire, sunglasses, and natural, makeup-free look. With her hair in a charmingly messy style, Kareena was fully immersed in relishing her delicious tomato spaghetti. The caption of the post read, “Happy Friendship Day my ❤️ You truly know how to make me feel the happiest with each bite… Spaghetti Girl foreva.. #Any spaghetti girls out there? You know what I feel?” It was a lighthearted and heartwarming declaration of her love for the Italian delicacy.

Fans flooded the comments section with laughter and admiration for Kareena’s candid and unfiltered approach to life. Some shared their own love for different types of spaghetti, while others appreciated the actress for always being genuine and open with her fans. One fan playfully expressed, “I love spaghetti and u,” and another agreed, “Yes, with extra tomato sauce and loads of crushed Chilli flakes.” The joyous celebration of friendship with spaghetti was evident in their reactions, with one comment hilariously stating, “The best Friendship with Spaghetti.”

Kareena’s close friend, Amrita Arora, couldn’t hold back her laughter at Kareena’s antics and left a humorous comment, “Hahaha hahaha.”

To ensure her girlfriends didn’t feel left out, Kareena also shared heartwarming pictures on her Instagram stories. In one post, she was seen posing with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Mallika Bhat. Kareena wrote, “And we don’t need a day? Do we? We are every day ❤️,” making it clear that for them, every day was a celebration of their cherished bond. She also shared an old picture with Amrita, adding, “One for the books…” as a nostalgic touch to her Friendship Day celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unique take on Friendship Day certainly left her fans in awe of her down-to-earth nature and love for simple pleasures like enjoying a bowl of spaghetti. With her endearing and genuine approach, she continues to inspire and charm her fans, proving that true friendships can be celebrated in many different ways.

