Karisma Kapoor and Kajol’s Gorgeous Snaps Delight Fans of ’90s Era

Kajol and Karisma Kapoor are popular Bollywood actresses from the ’90s.

Kajol recently shared a series of photos on Instagram wearing a black dress.

Karisma Kapoor treated her fans with a series of stunning images and videos.

Kajol and Karisma Kapoor, prominent figures from the ’90s acting scene, continue to enjoy widespread recognition even in the digital realm, as evident from their recent online activity. This Monday, Kajol shared a series of captivating images donning an elegant black dress on her Instagram account.

Their enduring popularity is underscored by the fervent engagement their posts generate across the internet.

In the monochrome snapshots, Kajol was captured in a candid moment on a balcony. The images showcased her leaning casually against the railing, striking a poised stance. She appeared stunning in a black bodycon outfit that harmonized flawlessly with her swept-back hair and the captivating allure of her smoky eye makeup.

Accompanying the images, Kajol expressed in the caption, “Psychology says people who like the color black have the most colorful minds. What say you?” In response to her post, a follower left a comment expressing their thoughts, “Oh My God.” “Mother is mothering,” added another one. Someone said, “Icon.”

In a contrasting scenario, Karisma Kapoor treated her admirers with a series of stunning images and videos showcasing her charm.

Offering a sneak peek into her daily attire, she elegantly modeled a blue printed kurta paired with beige printed pants. These visuals appeared to be captured during a shoot. The post further featured a playful video of the actress showcasing her light-hearted side while engaged in her professional duties.

Radiant with her luminous makeup and hair gracefully cascading down, Karisma exuded sheer elegance. Detailing these cherished instances, Karisma penned on the photo-sharing platform to share her experiences, “Just another manic monday.” In response to the images, fans began leaving comments filled with red heart emojis. One fan said, “Very simple very beautiful.” “Gorgeous as always,” commented another one. One fan wrote, “Childhood crush.”

Kajol’s most recent appearance was in “The Trial,” her debut web series role, portraying a lawyer battling for her imprisoned husband’s legal defense. Her next ventures include the film “Do Patti,” where she stars alongside Kriti Sanon, and another project titled “Sarzameen,” currently in development.

Karisma Kapoor is set to star in the upcoming series “Brown,” directed by Abhinay Deo. The series revolves around the characters Rita Brown, a person struggling with suicidal tendencies and alcoholism, and Arjun Sinha, a widower dealing with survivor’s guilt.

Additionally, Karisma will feature in “Murder Mubarak.” In an interesting collaboration, Homi Adajania’s next project brings together Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, marking their first on-screen appearance together. For those unfamiliar, it’s worth noting that Karisma is the sibling of Sara’s step-mother, Kareena Kapoor.

