Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift’s Concert: Rekindling Friendship?

Karlie Kloss, once Taylor Swift’s closest friend, was spotted attending the singer’s recent Los Angeles concert as part of The Eras Tour on Wednesday.

The model was observed seated among the audience during Swift’s performance at SoFi Stadium, marking the final show in the American leg of the tour.

Kloss was accompanied by two friends, one of whom was identified as Misha Nonoo, a close associate of Meghan Markle. Keen-eyed fans also pointed out that Kloss wasn’t situated in the VIP section, leading to speculations about the status of their friendship.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment,” one user commented.

“Karlie paid to get a ticket to attend the Eras Tour???? She’s not in the VIP tent????” another fan shared their opinion.

“If Karlie just went to the Eras Tour without talking to Taylor, without Taylor inviting her, which her seating in a random place suggests. If Karlie just bought a ticket and went… that’s so funny,” read a tweet.

A fourth user contributed: “Like she’s kinda crazy and obsessed, and Tay needs a restraining order.”

Kloss’s appearance at Swift’s musical extravaganza surprised many, considering that the two women reportedly experienced a fallout around six years into their friendship. Initially, their bond was tainted by rumors of a secret romance. By 2019, it was reported that they no longer communicated.

This rift became apparent when Swift didn’t attend Kloss’ wedding to Joshua Kushner. Additionally, Kloss’s connection to Scooter Braun, who played a role in the singer’s master recordings being sold, further strained their relationship.

Swift’s dispute with Braun originated from his company, Ithaca Holdings, purchasing her master recordings for around $330 million in 2019 from Big Machine Records. The recordings were later sold to a private equity firm, which Swift strongly criticized. As a response, she initiated the process of re-recording her first six albums.

Initially, Karlie Kloss appeared to show allegiance to Swift. However, she was managed by Braun at the same time, causing tensions that ultimately affected their friendship.

