Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar Return for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’ without Ananya Panday?

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is in the works.

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar will reunite for the sequel.

The movie is expected to start filming in 2024.

The 2019 romantic comedy “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” led by Kartik Aaryan, achieved blockbuster status at the box office. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in prominent roles.

The film narrated the tale of Chintu Tyagi, portrayed by Aaryan, a married man who becomes infatuated with another woman, leading to chaotic situations due to his affair. Audiences appreciated “Pati Patni Aur Woh” for its storyline. While Pednekar portrayed Aaryan’s on-screen spouse, Panday played the role of his extramarital partner. Now, following two years since its release, reports from the media suggest that a sequel to “Pati Patni Aur Woh” is currently in development.

According to the reports, the sequel to the 2019 film featuring Kartik Aaryan, “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2,” is in the works. A source familiar with the matter disclosed that the script for the sequel is currently being developed.

However, the same source also disclosed that Ananya Panday will not be partaking in the forthcoming sequel. Instead, a different female actress will be cast to assume Ananya’s role as Kartik’s ‘Woh’ in “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.”

Sharing insider information about the matter, the source revealed, “Kartik and Bhumi will reunite for the sequel of Pati Patni Aur Woh.’ However, Ananya will not be returning, as the role of ‘woh’ in the film will undergo a change this time. The team is presently exploring options to cast another actress.”

The report also stated that the movie is anticipated to commence filming in the early months of the upcoming year, specifically in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In terms of her professional commitments, Ananya Panday is preparing for the upcoming launch of “Dream Girl 2” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The follow-up to the highly successful 2019 comedy “Dream Girl,” “Dream Girl 2” is set to premiere on Friday, August 25. Additionally, she has the movie “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” in her lineup, where she stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Discussing Kartik Aaryan’s career updates, he is presently in the process of filming his highly anticipated upcoming project, titled “Chandu Champion.” This film is said to be a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan.

On a different note, Bhumi Pednekar is set to appear in the much-awaited female-centric movie titled “Thank You For Coming.” In this film, she will share the screen with actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill and popular social media influencers such as Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.



