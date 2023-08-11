Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar to Collaborate in upcoming movie?

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan made a joint appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

They expressed their inclination to work together again.

Johar also expressed admiration for Aaryan’s work.

Director Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan made a joint appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, signaling a positive reconciliation following the fallout of their joint venture, Dostana 2. Additionally, both expressed their inclination to work together anew, expressing optimism about the prospects of their upcoming collaboration coming to fruition.

At the Melbourne press conference, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were inquired about the possibility of a future collaboration by their fans. In response, the director of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” provided an answer, “We gave one attempt and for various reasons, it didn’t fructify and we have been in conversation to do something. Hopefully, this one will materialise. It’s something we are very excited about.”

Furthermore, when questioned about the possibility of that venture being Dostana 2, Johar responded with a smile, stating, ‘Ask us no secrets and we tell you no lies,’ which led both stars to burst into laughter.

Karan Johar expressed admiration for Kartik Aaryan, who recently appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.

The director said, “Kartik, I believe you will be married at the end of this [film festival] and what fun, if it’s a wedding in Melbourne. Kartik’s films have resonated deeply with the country and has given films that brought people back to the theatres. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always be [given dues].”

In April 2021, reports emerged that Kartik Aaryan had exited the cast of Dostana 2. Initially slated to star alongside the then-rumored girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor, the two had even filmed certain scenes together. However, Dharma Productions later released a statement regarding the decision to recast the roles.

In a previous interview, Kartik Aaryan had mentioned that, “This happens sometimes. I haven’t spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my values too… when there’s an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it.”

Furthermore, during the interview, when questioned about rumors of his withdrawal due to financial negotiations, he likened it to a game of “Chinese whispers.” He clarified that while he’s ambitious, his greed is directed towards impactful scripts rather than monetary gains.

At present, Kartik Aaryan is relishing the triumph of his latest film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, while Karan Johar is also savoring the achievement of his recent directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

