Kartik Aaryan laughs it off when female fan proposes to him at event

Kartik Aaryan’s endearing interaction with a fan during Melbourne screening goes viral.

Kartik playfully responds to a fan’s marriage proposal, igniting a social media frenzy.

The actor humorously shares an Instagram video, leaving fans amused and entertained.

The box office triumph of “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, garnered resounding applause from viewers for the entire cast’s stellar performances. Since its June 29 release, the film has remained a topic of discussion.

Kartik Aaryan, present at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, recently attended a special screening of the movie, and an unscripted interaction with a fan during the event has become a viral sensation on social media.

Kartik Aaryan, who had a recent appearance at the exclusive screening of his movie “Satyaprem Ki Katha” in Melbourne, had an endearing encounter with a fan during a lighthearted Q&A session. The charming fan took the opportunity to propose to Kartik, and the actor later posted a video on his Instagram, capturing the delightful moment when the girl playfully inquired if he would marry her.

The admirer conveys this to Kartik, “I know I will never get a chance to ask this question ever again… Will you marry me?” In response to this, the actor from “Luka Chuppi” blushed and gave an answer. He said, “Ek yahan pe prem katha puch rae hai, ek aapne shaadi ka proposal dia, yahan ho kya raha hai? Yahan swayamvar lag raha hai mera (Someone is asking me about love story, someone is proposing me, whats happening here? It feels like I’m in the middle of my swayamvar).” Kartik hugged the fan saying, “You can get a hug.”

In the post’s caption, alongside the shared video, Kartik wrote, “Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu. (And here I became absolutely speechless. Let me ask my mom and get back to you).”

Kartik’s Instagram proposal video sparked a frenzy among fans, flooding the comments section with humorous responses from admirers of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star.

An Instagram user expressed, “Just a normal day in Kartik’s life” along with a laughing emoji. Another fan wrote, “We are already in line Kartik” and added a smiley emoji.

The fan who made the proposal also left a comment on the actor’s post, “I love you Kartik. This was the best moment of my life” and dropped a red heart emoji.

Numerous additional fans inundated the actor’s comment section with red heart and laughing emojis. While some found themselves unable to contain their laughter, others were awestruck by the moment.

Kartik’s upcoming projects include Kabir Khan’s “Chandu Champion,” scheduled for a 2024 release, with the actor presently engaged in filming for the movie. Additionally, he has “Captain India” directed by Hansal Mehta and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” in the works.

