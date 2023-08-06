Kartik Aaryan on Shezada Flop: No More Remakes

Kartik Aaryan’s New Look for ‘Chandu Champion’ in Kabir Khan’s Film
Kartik Aaryan is starring in a sports biopic called "Chandu Champion". The...
Kartik Aaryan, known for his successful films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Freddy, faced a setback with the failure of his latest venture, Shehzada. The movie, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, disappointed audiences and left Aaryan contemplating his choices.
Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Aaryan candidly admitted that the failure of Shehzada taught him a valuable lesson – he will no longer be a part of remake films. He expressed, “While filming, I didn’t realize it, but I later understood that people have already seen this story. I don’t see them spending money to watch the same thing again in theaters. So, I got a big perspective.”
The ongoing trend of remakes in Bollywood made him reflect on his decision-making process. Aaryan firmly stated, “Every now and then, a remake arrives, but I’ve decided that I would not enjoy it. I would not like to do something which somebody has already done.”
Despite the setback, Aaryan found some comfort in the success of Love Aaj Kal 2, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, which gave him the biggest opening at that time, despite mixed reviews.
Looking ahead, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next project, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. Rumored to be based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, the film offers a fresh challenge for the actor.
As Aaryan embarks on his new cinematic journey, fans are eager to see him in innovative roles, avoiding the pitfalls of repetitive remakes.
