Kartik Aaryan to Star Alongside Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal, and Bhagyashree in ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan stars in Kabir Khan’s “Chandu Champion.”

The film features an ensemble cast, including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav.

The first look of Kartik Aaryan’s character is to be revealed soon.

Following the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan swiftly transitioned to his next venture, Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, commenced filming in London at the beginning of this month, with a slated release date in July 2024. Although the movie has been officially announced, the production team has kept further details about the project under wraps for now.

According to the source, Chandu Champion boasts an ensemble cast, led by Kartik Aaryan. “Although Chandu Champion mostly revolves around Kartik, the film has many other important characters pivotal to the narrative, and the makers have brought on board a slew of excellent actors for that. They have roped in Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora (of Farzi fame), and Rajpal Yadav to play key roles alongside Kartik. They have also roped in debutant actress Bhagyashree for this movie. However, her identity is being kept under wraps at this moment,” according to the reports.

“It’s a prep-heavy film, and Kartik has gone all out to give his best. It’s the most challenging character he has played so far, and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable. The makers are planning to reveal his first look officially sometime this week,” the source further added.

“Chandu Champion” is an inspiring sports drama depicting the incredible true story of a man’s unwavering determination. The film is based on the real-life journey of paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, who never gave up despite challenges. Production has begun in London, and the shooting is planned to take place over a period of six months. Kartik Aaryan, fresh from the success of “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” reportedly underwent a significant physical transformation for the role, with specialized training from a team based in Los Angeles.

After wrapping up the Kabir Khan film in January 2023, Kartik Aaryan will move on to Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. The highly anticipated musical franchise’s third installment is currently in the writing phase and will enter pre-production later this year, following Basu’s work on the ensemble cast anthology, Metro…In Dino. Subsequently, Kartik will begin filming Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 around the middle of next year.

