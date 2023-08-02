Kartik Aaryan’s New Look for ‘Chandu Champion’ in Kabir Khan’s Film

Kartik Aaryan is starring in a sports biopic called “Chandu Champion”.

The identity of the sports icon the film is based on is under wraps.

The actor was reportedly shooting the first schedule of the film in the city.

Kartik Aaryan, known for his role in “Satyaprem Ki Katha” alongside Kiara Advani, is set to surprise audiences with an unprecedented portrayal of a sportsman in his upcoming project, “Chandu Champion.” Directed by Kabir Khan, the much-awaited sports biopic has kept the identity of the sports icon it is based on under wraps, leaving fans curious and excited.

The announcement of “Chandu Champion” has garnered significant attention for Kartik Aaryan, especially with fans eagerly awaiting the release of the official trailer. Amidst the excitement surrounding Aaryan’s upcoming project, exclusive and unseen photos of the charming actor in London have surfaced, leaving fans swooning over the talented star.

Photos of the actor have gone viral on social media, where he is spotted in a new look while walking the streets of London. The actor was reportedly shooting the first schedule of his upcoming sports biopic in the city. In the images circulating online, the Luka Chuppi star is seen wearing a pale olive green hooded shirt over a white t-shirt, paired with relaxed black track pants.

He completed the look with white sneakers and black shades, exuding a cool and swag-filled appearance. Recent updates reveal that Aaryan has successfully wrapped the first leg of Chandu Champion in London.

In response to Kartik Aaryan’s recent appearance, a fan expressed their reaction, “KA looking so Hot and cute at the same time!!”. “His short hair”, commented one fan with a red heart emoji. “DAMNNN” another fan wrote with fire emojis.

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan delighted his fans on Instagram by revealing the first look poster from his upcoming sports biopic.

Kartik wrote, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling 🇮🇳 Proud to be playing a Real Hero 🙏🏻 A Man Who Refuses To Give Up”. Through his caption, the actor also informed his fans that he has wrapped the first shoot schedule of Chandu Champion in London, while informing the same, the actor wrote, “End of Schedule 1 #London”.

Kabir Khan directs the Kartik Aaryan starrer, which is speculated to be inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Petkar achieved the feat in the 1972 Summer Paralympics held in Germany as a freestyle swimmer. In recognition of his accomplishments, he was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2018.

