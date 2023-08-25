Kate Middleton and Prince William made of excuses

Prince William and Kate Middleton are facing criticism for what’s perceived as making excuses that don’t hold up regarding their apparent reluctance to travel within the Commonwealth, according to royal commentator Daniela Elser in her article for News.com.au.

Elser raised several questions in her piece about the Wales couple’s attitudes and actions. She even questioned the purpose of their “stiff upper-lipping” if not for moments like this.

These claims stem from the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton have not undertaken extensive travel within the Commonwealth.

The arguments they’ve presented, such as concerns about carbon emissions, protocol, and costs, were challenged by Elser, who pointed out that they’ve been flying elsewhere.

Elser also highlighted the contrast between the top tier of the royal family and others. Princess Anne, for instance, has made trips to various countries, including Commonwealth nations.

Similarly, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, have visited multiple countries, including Commonwealth realms.

Elser posed the question: If other members of the royal family can undertake such trips to support the monarchy and promote British interests, why can’t William and Kate? She suggested that all they are being asked to do is to represent Britain while traveling in first-class comfort.

In essence, Elser’s article questions the reasons behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s limited Commonwealth travel and compares their actions to those of other royal family members.

