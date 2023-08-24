Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton assaulted at Prince George school by Victoria’s Secret mom

Kate Middleton assaulted at Prince George school by Victoria’s Secret mom

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton assaulted at Prince George school by Victoria’s Secret mom

Kate Middleton assaulted at Prince George school by Victoria’s Secret mom

Advertisement

Kate Middleton did not enjoy popularity at her children’s school as Kate was assaulted at Prince George school by Victoria’s Secret mom.

The future Queen of the United Kingdom, the Princess of Wales, experienced the same treatment as any other mother at the former school of Princess Charlotte and Prince George in Battersea, London, prior to their relocation to the Windsor estate.

While the royal children were enrolled at the institution, a parent from the school noted, “Kate doesn’t receive any special attention during the school drop-off.

We also have a Victoria’s Secret model participating in the school run, and the fathers seem to be more intrigued by her!”

Amidst these circumstances, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain committed to spending meaningful time with their children during holidays.

Advertisement

According to a royal source, “William and Kate have explicitly prioritized their children for the summer break. They’ve reserved a significant portion of the summer to be with their kids in the UK.”

The source continued, “There are plans for a visit to Balmoral as well as an overseas vacation to Mustique.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Prince Albert & Princess Charlene’s meetings in Switzerland
Prince Albert & Princess Charlene’s meetings in Switzerland

Reports indicate that Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are encountering challenges within...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story