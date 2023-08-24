Kate Middleton assaulted at Prince George school by Victoria’s Secret mom

Kate Middleton did not enjoy popularity at her children’s school as Kate was assaulted at Prince George school by Victoria’s Secret mom.

The future Queen of the United Kingdom, the Princess of Wales, experienced the same treatment as any other mother at the former school of Princess Charlotte and Prince George in Battersea, London, prior to their relocation to the Windsor estate.

While the royal children were enrolled at the institution, a parent from the school noted, “Kate doesn’t receive any special attention during the school drop-off.

We also have a Victoria’s Secret model participating in the school run, and the fathers seem to be more intrigued by her!”

Amidst these circumstances, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain committed to spending meaningful time with their children during holidays.

According to a royal source, “William and Kate have explicitly prioritized their children for the summer break. They’ve reserved a significant portion of the summer to be with their kids in the UK.”

The source continued, “There are plans for a visit to Balmoral as well as an overseas vacation to Mustique.”

