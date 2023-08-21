Advertisement
Kate Middleton Channels Diana to Mend William and Harry Feud

Kate Middleton remains optimistic about healing the rift between her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry. Drawing inspiration from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, Kate is reportedly delving into Diana’s diaries to gain insights into fostering a reconciliation between the siblings.

According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Diana’s expressive writings have offered Kate valuable understanding of the brothers’ relationship during their youth and their strengthened bond after their mother’s passing. Despite the ongoing feud, Kate and Harry shared a warm relationship, once considering each other as the ‘sibling they never had.’

The insider disclosed that Kate believes the feud has persisted long enough and is quietly working toward a truce between William and Harry. She encourages William to be less stubborn, emphasizing that “family is family.” With Diana’s wisdom as her guide, Kate aims to mend the strained relationship and restore a sense of brotherhood between the two princes.

