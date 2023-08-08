Kate Middleton decision to ignore Meghan Markle birthday

The omission of Meghan Markle birthday wishes by Prince William and Kate Middleton offers significant insight into the ongoing rift among the trio.

Advertisement

As the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 42nd birthday this month, she received birthday greetings on her social media accounts from various members of the Royal Family, a contrast to last year’s messages.

Commenting on the situation, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams observes, “When Meghan turned 40, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Cambridges [William and Kate] conveyed their birthday wishes.”

“Upon turning 41, the Queen abstained, yet Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall, and William and Catherine extended their greetings. This year, they opted not to acknowledge her birthday, and the media interpreted it as a snub.”

He elaborates, “However, this is not merely a snub; it exposes the deep-seated division within the Royal Family.”

The expert goes on to highlight the damaging impact of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” and the interviews accompanying it. These revelations have caused significant harm, compounded by the couple’s prior interviews, particularly the one with Oprah.

He then connects the recent birthday gesture omission to the ongoing accusations from the Sussexes.

Advertisement

“Given that the institution cannot directly counter their allegations point by point, they have chosen to create visible distance, as evidenced by this move. It’s a strategic response that aligns with the current circumstances.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.