Kate Middleton is very angry with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is reportedly seething with Prince Harry due to his public disregard for Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be dismayed by Harry’s portrayal of William’s anger issues in his memoir ‘Spare.’

Author Tom Quinn, who penned ‘Guilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family,’ unveils in his book, “I conducted interviews with individuals who worked for Harry and Meghan during their time in England. I also interviewed individuals in the employ of Kate and William. They reveal that privately, there’s a substantial amount of anger, far more than what’s presented publicly.”

“Sibling conflicts are commonplace,” Tom adds, “William is deeply frustrated by the notion that these challenges are being exposed to the public eye.”

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry discloses that his elder brother referred to his wife Meghan Markle as “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

Reportedly, a physical altercation ensued between the brothers, during which Harry claims William “seized me by the collar, causing my necklace to snap, and…threw me to the ground.”

