Kate Middleton isn’t calling Prince Harry late at night & has no update

Kate Middleton has not been reaching out to Prince Harry despite recent reports suggesting she engaged in late-night conversations with her brother-in-law, according to an expert.

Insider Kinsey Schofield reveals, “My sources at Kensington Palace have confirmed that there’s no truth to this story… The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t making late-night calls to Prince Harry.”

The alleged tension between Prince William and Prince Harry, particularly concerning Meghan Markle, who spoke openly about Kate in her conversation with Oprah, is said to be a source of unhappiness for Prince William.

Kinsey Schofield elaborates, “Catherine is very respectful of Prince William’s feelings and wouldn’t act behind his back.”

Furthermore, Schofield clarifies, “William and Catherine are not regularly updated about Harry and Meghan, so Kate wouldn’t be aware of any challenges Harry might be facing to offer him encouragement.”

The insider also reveals Kate’s feelings about the current situation, stating, “Kate feels deeply saddened by the strained relationship between the royals and Harry, with minimal communication. She attributes much of this to Meghan and is increasingly disturbed and frustrated as time goes on.”

The insider concludes, “She holds Meghan largely accountable, and as this situation persists, it only intensifies Kate’s distress and dissatisfaction.”

