Kate Middleton & Prince William send out clear signal

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to have extended an olive branch to Prince Andrew, indicating a possible reconciliation within the royal family.

The exiled Duke of York was recently seen traveling to church alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales in the Royal Land Rover, hinting at a potential mending of familial ties.

In light of this development, insights from royal expert Ingrid Seward underscore Andrew’s continued association with “The Firm,” the term used to refer to the royal family.

Seward suggests that the prospects of his reintegration into the royal fold are not out of the realm of possibility.

Seward commented, “Andrew’s public life is over but his family are showing he’s still part of The Firm and supporting him emotionally. They knew he would be photographed with William and Kate and were sending out a clear signal. It’s what The Queen would have expected and represents a big show of family unity.”

This development follows remarks by royal expert David Lownie, who shared with The Daily Beast that Prince Andrew is determined to remain at the Royal Lodge despite the wishes of future King Charles.

“Andrew is digging his heels in because he argues he needs a large house – it has 30 rooms – for when his grandchildren come to stay, and it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles,” Lownie explained.

He further noted, “Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving.”

Currently, Prince Andrew resides at the Royal Lodge, one of the few remaining assets he has following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

