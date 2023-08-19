Kate, William & Harry warned over reconciliation with Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received a serious caution in light of reports suggesting a potential reconciliation with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The future king and queen have been advised to maintain a distance from the royals residing in California.

Renowned royal expert Tom Bower issued a warning, stating, “Their involvement could have negative repercussions. Harry and Meghan have consistently made derogatory statements about William and Kate. There’s little reason for William and Kate to extend forgiveness.”

Tom Bower conveyed his thoughts to a publication, as reported by OK! Magazine. He addressed the notion of a potential reconciliation, asserting that Meghan and Harry might exploit any restored relationship with William and Kate to fuel fresh drama for future exposés.

He commented that Meghan and Harry would simply exploit this opportunity to “counterattack” once more. Bower described them as “exceedingly self-centered, Harry and Meghan.”

“Their focus is solely on themselves. They are preoccupied with the harm they believe they’ve endured.”

