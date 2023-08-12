Katie Price refuted drugs consumption allegations

Katie Price vehemently refuted allegations while engaging with her followers on TikTok through a live video session dispelling rumors of a return to drug use. The platform is where she often interacts with her audience.

During the session, the former glamour model expressed her frustration at those questioning her about drug use. One comment in the section posed the question, “Are you back on the bugle?” The term “bugle” is a slang reference to cocaine use.

Promptly responding to the query, the former I Am A Celebrity star declared, “Back on bugle? Actually, no, I am not on the bugle.”

Speculation arose after Katie was spotted in a video itching her nose while looking downwards towards her phone’s camera.

Katie clarified that her recent nose job had led to stitches inside her nose, resulting in the itchiness. She urged for an end to unfounded rumors suggesting her drug use.

In 2021, the mother of five openly discussed her past cocaine usage and underwent a stay of over a month at a Priory clinic to achieve sobriety.

During that period, Katie committed to undergoing regular drug tests to demonstrate her commitment to her children that she had indeed embraced a drug-free life.

Known for her openness about cosmetic procedures, Katie had recently undergone another surgical procedure for a nose job, in addition to opting for lip fillers.

