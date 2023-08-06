Katrina Kaif Shares Cozy Balcony Snaps with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed a leisurely Sunday on their balcony.

Katrina shared a photo of the scenic vista from their balcony.

Katrina is set to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film “Merry Christmas.”

Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal enjoyed a leisurely Sunday, as evidenced by her Instagram Stories later that evening. She posted snapshots from their time spent on the balcony of their ocean-view apartment, featuring an image of Vicky gazing at the scenery and another capturing a romantic interlude between the couple, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif greeted her followers with a cheerful “Hi” accompanied by a smiley emoji, as she posted a snapshot of Vicky Kaushal wearing a black sleeveless shirt and a coordinated cap. Additionally, she shared an image showcasing the scenic vista from their balcony, labeling it as “home” in her Instagram Stories.

From their Mumbai residence, where they have been residing since their December 2021 wedding, Katrina sporadically posts photos from the balcony. Following a recent journey, she was seen at the airport on a Sunday afternoon.

Vicky and Katrina had never acknowledged the speculations surrounding their relationship until they tied the knot in a meticulously protected wedding event held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

During the promotional events for his movie “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” Vicky amusingly divulged lighthearted insights about their wedding while engaging with fans.

Vicky said, “Humari shaadi mein clear pata tha ladke waale kaun hai aur ladki waale kaun hai (it was very evident at our wedding that who which one was the groom’s side and which one was the bride’s side). One was full pind Punjab, the other was UK return, so it was that evident! Everyone was at the bar, but who can beat Punjab in food? And some people just come to (complain). Sometimes your fufa ji (uncle) comes to point out flaws, that ‘golgappe khatam hogaye (there are no more golgappas),” leaving everyone laughing.

Katrina Kaif is set to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film “Merry Christmas,” scheduled for a theatrical release on December 15. Additionally, she will share the screen with Salman Khan in the movie “Tiger 3.”

