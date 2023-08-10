Katy Perry in hot water over USD 15 million lawsuit!

Katy Perry plans to make a comeback with a new album.

The singer is balancing parenthood and her music career.

Katy is also in the middle of a 15 million USD legal case.

Perry is dealing with a tricky situation involving $15 million. She and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, bought a big house for that much money in 2020 from an older man.

The story got interesting when the old man decided to go to court, saying he wasn’t thinking clearly when he sold the house. This legal issue has been happening for three years and is almost done.

Katy Perry is getting ready for a strong return with her upcoming album. But for now, she doesn’t intend to release any new songs.

Even though her career paused after having her baby girl Daisy Dove in 2020, and also because of the legal fight over $15 million, the singer of “Smile” wants her fans to know she’ll be back in the music world eventually.

Reflecting on her musical journey during her interview with Good Morning America, released on August 4th, Katy said “I know that I haven’t put any new material out since my Darling Daisy,” she continued “but I think that I’m writing songs a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I’m feeling so much of unconditional love, that I never knew existed.”