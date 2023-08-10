Katy Perry to release new music despite USD 15 million lawsuit?

Even though her career paused after having her baby girl Daisy Dove in 2020, and also because of the legal fight over $15 million, the singer of “Smile” wants her fans to know she’ll be back in the music world eventually.

Reflecting on her musical journey during her interview with Good Morning America, released on August 4th, Katy said “I know that I haven’t put any new material out since my Darling Daisy,” she continued “but I think that I’m writing songs a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I’m feeling so much of unconditional love, that I never knew existed.”

The singer promised her fans a new album, but she needs to wait a bit. Her time in Las Vegas is almost over, and she's trying to manage her duties. Katy is co-parenting her daughter Daisy that she had with her fiance Orlando Bloom. She added "I am constantly engaged in writing songs. However, celebrating the universe of these beautiful songs that I've got to build and the responsibility of nurturing my 3-year old is really important." The singer mentioned that her daily schedule mostly focuses on her 3-year-old. She tries to be very engaged, like taking her to preschool, doing her hair, and making her meals.