Kellie Pickler Shares Lesson She Learned From Late Husband Kye Jacobs

Kellie Pickler is gradually adapting to life without her late husband Kyle Jacobs, who passed away six months ago. The 37-year-old singer recently spoke out for the first time since Jacobs’ tragic death by suicide at the age of 49. In a statement provided to People, Pickler expressed her deep gratitude for the unwavering support of close friends, family, fans, and well-wishers who have stood by her during this challenging period.

She shared a poignant lesson she learned from her husband, saying, “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice.”

Pickler further conveyed her appreciation for the outpouring of letters, calls, and messages she has received, which have provided solace and strength during this incredibly difficult time. She acknowledged that these gestures have touched her soul and are helping her navigate through this period of profound darkness. She also mentioned that many have assured her of their prayers.

Additionally, the country star disclosed her plans to organize a private memorial service for her late husband later in the fall.

On February 17, Jacobs tragically passed away by suicide at the couple’s residence in Nashville. Reports indicate that Pickler contacted 911 after she was unable to locate Jacobs upon waking up that morning. Autopsy results confirmed that there were no drugs in his system at the time of his passing.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs had been together for nearly two decades, sharing a long and meaningful partnership.

