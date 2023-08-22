Advertisement
Kerry Katona reveals fiancé’s Instagram account has been taken over

Kerry Katona, the former Atomic Kitten singer, has revealed that her fiancé Ryan Mahoney’s Instagram account has been taken over.

She wrote in her new! magazine column that the account had been “hacked last week, which was a nightmare.”

She said that the hacker had changed the password and email address associated with the account, making it impossible for Ryan to regain access.

Kerry said that the hacker had also posted a number of fake stories and images on the account, which had caused a lot of confusion among Ryan’s followers.

Katona said that she had reported the hacking to Instagram, but that the company had not yet been able to regain control of the account.

Kerry said that she was “really scared” by the hacking, and that she worried about the implications for Ryan’s business. She said that Instagram was Ryan’s main way of connecting with his clients, and that the hacking had caused a lot of damage.

Kerry urged her fans to be careful about their online security, and to avoid clicking on any suspicious links. She said that she hoped that Instagram would be able to get the account back to Ryan soon.

