Edition: English
Kevin Costner is “officially a Swiftie!”

Articles
Kevin Costner, the 68-year-old actor best known for his roles in films like The Bodyguard and Dances with Wolves, recently declared himself a “Swiftie” after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with his daughter.

Costner took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the concert, writing that he was “blown away” by Swift’s performance and her ability to “bring so many people together.” He also praised her band, saying that they were “fantastic.”

Costner’s declaration of love for Taylor Swift has been met with a lot of positive reaction from fans. Many people are amused by the idea of a 68-year-old man becoming a Swiftie, but they are also happy to see that he is a fan of her music.

It’s clear that Taylor Swift has a wide range of fans, from young people to adults. And now, thanks to Kevin Costner, we can add “Academy Award-winning actor” to the list.

