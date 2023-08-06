Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Flaunts $5k Bag Amid Child Support Demand

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, was photographed carrying a pricey Prada bag while seeking additional child support from the court.

Pictures shared by Page Six captured Baumgartner running errands in Santa Barbara, wearing a colourful tank top paired with jeans and sandals. Adding to her casual look, the handbag designer flaunted a gradient grey Prada bag, which comes with a hefty price tag of $4,800.

Recently, Kevin Costner was ordered to pay $129,755 per month in child support, while Baumgartner demanded $284,000.

Following their split after 18 years of marriage, Baumgartner moved to a smaller home on Costner’s property, complying with a court ruling to leave her marital home by July 31.

A source revealed, “She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives,” emphasizing her priority to maintain normalcy for their three children, Cayden (16), Hayes (14), and Grace (13).

